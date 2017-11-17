Recent Articles

Renowned Canadian Fiddle Champion Scott Woods and his band will present Old Time Christmas at Meaford's Knox Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, December 5.

This uplifting two-hour Branson-style live show celebrates the Christmas season, with the sweet harmonies of Twin Fiddles, and lots of traditional Christmas music, traditional country, Western swing, country gospel and old time fiddle tunes. Enjoy sensational step dancing, wholesome family humour, and Scott’s famous trick fiddling – somersaults and walking on a barrel – all while playing his fiddle.

Joining Scott onstage in Old Time Christmas is:

His sister, Kendra (Woods) Norris – a multi-instrumentalist and certainly no stranger to old time fiddling, having won the Canadian Duet Fiddle Championship title three times with Scott as well as several solo wins in various classes including the 2016 Canadian Open (19-55 division). Also onstage are Canadian Country Music Award winner and Guitar Player of the Year, Steve Piticco, bass player Peter Sisk, step dancer 12-year-old Leo Stock, and keeping the band in time is drummer/vocalist Bill Carruthers.

Scott Woods is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, two-time winner of the Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Championship as well as Fiddle Entertainer of the Year. He is known affectionately as ‘The Flippin’ Fiddler’ and tours extensively across Canada and the U.S. every year, raising funds for churches, charities, and community service organizations.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children (age 6-12), and children 5 and under get in free.

For ticket information and more information on Scott Woods please go to: www.scottwoods.ca