Recent Articles

On Thursday, November 16, the Grey Bruce Health Unit received lab confirmation of the first influenza (flu) case in Grey Bruce; an Owen Sound resident tested positive for Influenza A.

The upcoming flu season is expected to be more severe than usual based on the amount of flu activity seen earlier this year in the southern hemisphere.

The flu shot is the best protection for yourself and others against flu. Shots are available through area health care providers and most pharmacies.

Between 4,000 and 8,000 Canadians die each year from complications of flu and about 20,000 people with the flu are hospitalized.

Young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of serious health problems related to the flu.

The more people that get their shot, the less flu is likely to be passed around. When everyone gets a flu shot, we are protecting the very young who don’t get the shot as well as the elderly and others with complicated health problems for whom the shot doesn’t work as well.

Symptoms of flu can include headache, chills and cough, followed rapidly by fever, loss of appetite, muscle aches, fatigue, runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes and throat irritation.