Recent Articles

With all the snow that has arrived in Meaford over the last couple days, the primary focus for most people is to ensure that their driveways are cleared of the white stuff, but there is something else to keep clear of snow that is even more important.

Natural gas vents for furnaces and fireplaces can become blocked by snow drifts which increases the risk of carbon monoxide accumulation within the home.

Many furnaces are designed to shut down if there is a restriction of air intake, so if you find yourself without heat one morning, the first place to check is your outside vents.

But for those furnaces that don't power down when gasping for outside air, the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning becomes a possibility.

This is also the time of year to ensure that your carbon monoxide, and smoke detectors are in working order.

Other safety considerations throughout the winter months include: