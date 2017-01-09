Recent Articles

Monday, January 09, 2017

opp logo270On January 6, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a vehicle in the snowbank on Hwy. 26 near Irish Block Road in the Municipality of Meaford.

While responding to the call, the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo, was pulled out of the snowbank by a local resident using an older David Brown 990 farm tractor.  Both vehicles were parked on the side of the road when another driver, operating a Toyota Echo, lost control of the vehicle and collided with the tractor.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year old woman from Woodford, was transported to hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.  No charges anticipated.


