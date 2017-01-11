Recent Articles

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

opp logo270Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or person(s) responsible for mischief done to two vehicles parked at a residence on Sykes Street South in the Municipality of Meaford.

Sometime between 7:00 p.m. on January 8, 2017 and 7:30: a.m. on January 9, 2017, unknown person(s) smashed the driver’s side window of a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck and cut the brake line to a 1997 Jeep Cherokee.  Both vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveway.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information which may assist to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppersgb.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.


