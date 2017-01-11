Recent Articles

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person or person(s) responsible for mischief done to two vehicles parked at a residence on Sykes Street South in the Municipality of Meaford.

Sometime between 7:00 p.m. on January 8, 2017 and 7:30: a.m. on January 9, 2017, unknown person(s) smashed the driver’s side window of a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck and cut the brake line to a 1997 Jeep Cherokee. Both vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveway.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information which may assist to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppersgb.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.