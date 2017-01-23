Recent Articles

Monday, January 23, 2017

opp logo270On January 20, 2017 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a three vehicle collision on Hwy. 26 near Grey Rd. 112 in the Municipality of Meaford.

All three vehicles were travelling west bound on Hwy. 26.  Two vehicles, a 2015 Mazda and a 2011 Honda were slowing down for a vehicle turning into a private driveway when the  Honda was rear-ended by a 2014 Ford vehicle, causing a chain reaction.  Minor injuries reported.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year old Petawawa man, was charged with Careless Driving.


