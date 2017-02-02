Recent Articles

On January 31, 2017, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a break, enter and theft from a seasonal residence on Rainbow Beach Rd. in the Municipality of Meaford.

Sometime between October 2016 and January 29, 2017, unknown person(s) forcibly entered the residence and removed a 32” flat screen, RCA television.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.