Recent Articles

opp logo270On December 17, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle from a residence on Pearson St. in the Municipality of Meaford.

Later that evening, Grey County OPP received notification from Owen Sound Police Service that the stolen vehicle was recovered in their area.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppersgb.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.


