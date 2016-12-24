Recent Articles

On December 20, 2016 at approximately 8:12 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police stopped the suspect vehicle, a 2009 Nissan VSL, on Highway 26 just east of Meaford and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

After failing a roadside breath test the driver was transported to the Chatsworth OPP Detachment for further breath tests which he failed.

37-year old Dayce Stanley Hickle of the Municipality of Meaford was charged with Driving with More than 80 milligrams of Alcohol in Blood and Driving While Ability Impaired - Motor Vehicle (Alcohol)

He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on January 5, 2017.