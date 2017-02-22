Recent Articles

On February 19, 2017 at approximately 4:12 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program at the intersection of 3rd Line and 4th Sideroad in the Municipality of Meaford.

A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder vehicle had stopped at the R.I.D.E. checkpoint. Officer found that the driver of the Nissan had been drinking alcohol. After failing a roadside breath test, the driver was arrested and transported to the Markdale OPP Detachment for further breath tests, which he failed.

58-year old Bradford Higginson of Etobicoke, Ontario was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 milligrams.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Owen Sound on March 2, 2019.