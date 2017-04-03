Monday, April 03, 2017

tmilogo900

  • Print
Details

opp logo270On March 27, 2017, at approximately 9:43 a.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a break, enter and theft from a barn on the St. Vincent-Sydenham Townline in the Municipality of Meaford.

Sometime between 12:00 p.m. on March 26, and 9:00 a.m. on March 27, unknown person(s) entered the insecure barn and removed two Sun Force 15 watt solar panels and electric fencing equipment which included a 12 volt battery, a Gallagher 12 volt B260 electric fence energizer, a reel of poly-electric fence wire and a gasoline powered water pump.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.


pallister ad2016

support button 2

tmi subscribe ad online 185

Recent Articles

Indie185 b

noble ad feb 2017

Auction ad for MI 245x225

  • trance

  • techno

  • synth-pop

  • soundtrack

  • smooth-jazz

  • rock

  • rap

  • r-b

  • psychedelic

  • pop-rock

  • pop

  • new-age

  • musicians

  • metal

  • melodic-metal

  • lounge

  • jazz-funk

  • jazz

  • index.php

  • house

  • hip-hop

  • heavy-metal

  • hard-rock

  • get.php

  • electronic

  • dubstep

  • drumbass

  • downtempo

  • disco

  • country

  • clubdance

  • classical

  • chillout

  • chanson

  • breakbeat

  • blues

  • ambient

  • alternative-rock