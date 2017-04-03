Recent Articles

On March 27, 2017, at approximately 9:43 a.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a break, enter and theft from a barn on the St. Vincent-Sydenham Townline in the Municipality of Meaford.

Sometime between 12:00 p.m. on March 26, and 9:00 a.m. on March 27, unknown person(s) entered the insecure barn and removed two Sun Force 15 watt solar panels and electric fencing equipment which included a 12 volt battery, a Gallagher 12 volt B260 electric fence energizer, a reel of poly-electric fence wire and a gasoline powered water pump.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.