Recent Articles

On April 8, 2017 at 9:06 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a disturbance on Tom Thomson Line in the Municipality of Meaford. Officers stopped to check on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up along Grey Road 15 and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

Twenty-year-old Andrew Rutherford of Meaford was charged with care or control while impaired, care or control over 80 milligrams and novice driver with blood alcohol greater than zero. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27, 2017 to answer to the charges.

