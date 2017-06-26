Recent Articles

Monday, June 26, 2017

tmilogo900

Details

opp logo270On June 21, at approximately 8:13 a.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a theft report from Ontario Stone Veneers Incorporated located on Lombard Street in the Municipality of Meaford.

Police say that sometime between 10 p.m. on June 20 and 7:45 a.m. on June 21, unknown person(s) stole approximately 100 pieces of Eramosa square cut flagstone from skids outside the business. The flagstone was valued at $1,450.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.crimstoppersgb.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.


