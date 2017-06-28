Recent Articles

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident that took place in Meaford in the early morning hours on Tuesday June 27. Police are providing few details at this time while the investigation is taking place, however Grey County OPP has advised the media that at 2:13 a.m., on June 27, they received a report of a disturbance on Victoria Street in Meaford.

“A 26-year-old male was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for assessment,” reported the OPP who have declined to provide any additional information while the SIU is investigating. “The OPP has contacted the Province's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) who has invoked its mandate.”

The SIU conducts investigations into police activity when someone is seriously injured, alleges sexual assault, or has died. The Independent has confirmed that death is not a factor in the investigation however no other details are being provided at this time.

The SIU was formed in 1990 as an independent, arm's length agency composed of civilian investigators whose mandate is to “maintain confidence in Ontario's police services by assuring the public that police actions resulting in serious injury, sexual assault or death are subjected to rigorous, independent investigations,” according to the SIU website.