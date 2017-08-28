Recent Articles

Police have located and arrested a former Meaford man in Toronto as a result of an ongoing historical sexual assault investigation.

Last month, Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Unit announced that they were investigating a historical sexual assault that took place in Meaford. The investigation began in October 2016.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that between December 1, 2007 and December 31, 2007, alleged sexual related offences against a minor took place at a residence on Sykes Street North in the Municipality of Meaford.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 45 year-old David William Benson, of no fixed address. Benson, formerly of Meaford, is charged with sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching - person under the age of fourteen years.

On August 23, Benson was arrested in the city of Toronto by members of the OPP West Region Support Unit and turned over to members of the Grey County OPP Crime Unit. A bail hearing was scheduled for August 24 in Owen Sound.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of sexually-related offences with respect to this individual is asked to contact the Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.