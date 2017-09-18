Recent Articles

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have provided an update to a story published last week involving a suspected indecent act that took place on September 10, on Collingwood Street in the Municipality of Meaford.

On September 10, 2017 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of an indecent act that had occurred on Collingwood Street. Police say that at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, the victim, a 12-year old girl, was walking on Collingwood Street, in Meaford, when an unknown male driving a small, four door vehicle that was grey or silver in colour, with a darker interior, pulled over and asked her for directions. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Toyota Matrix (see photo). He then began asking her questions that were personal and sexual in nature. The girl ran home and disclosed what had happened.

The suspect was described as being a Caucasian male in his 50's, heavy set, with brown and grey short hair which laid flat on his head, some grey facial hair on his chin, dark eyebrows and yellowed crooked teeth. Most distinctively, the suspect had one eye that appeared to be lower than the other.

Police would like to speak to a female who was seen wearing a red sweater-type jacket walking two small dogs on Collingwood Street, in the area of the Community Centre, around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10th.

Anyone with information which may assist in identifying the vehicle, and or the driver, is asked to contact Grey County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Photo: The OPP has provided a photo of the suspect's car.