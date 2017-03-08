Recent Articles

The 2017 municipal tax supported budget includes $45,000 to support community partners providing programs, services, and events to the residents and visitors of the Municipality of Meaford. This recognition and financial support enables these groups to leverage other funding and support volunteer contributions.

Two intakes are established in the spring and fall. Four grant categories exist, including civic events (such as Canada Day), festivals and fairs, community one-time projects, and community programs (limited to 20% of administrative costs).

Applications will be evaluated based on the following:

• Demonstrated need

• Contributions to the community

• Promotion of the Municipality's vision, values, and strategic priorities

• Good financial management and organizational ability

• Other partners, other sources of funding, support of volunteers.

Forms are available at the Municipal Office located at 21 Trowbridge Street West, or on the municipal website at www.meaford.ca/communitygrants.

The deadline for the spring intake is Monday, April 3. The deadline for the second intake is Friday, September 1. Applications will be reviewed by staff for consideration and approval by Council in keeping with the policy and approved budget.