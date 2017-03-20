Recent Articles

The Municipality of Meaford is seeking three business sector members and one strategic partner member for the Economic Development Advisory Committee. Applicants should have relevant experience or expertise and have the desire to make a contribution to the Municipality of Meaford.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the Clerk, Matt Smith (msmith@meaford.ca), or the Economic Development Officer, Stephen Murray (smurray@meaford.ca). Interested members of the community should complete the application form and send it, along with a resume, to the Clerk by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017.

For more information and to download a copy of the application form, please visit www.meaford.ca/appointments.

Please note that applicants must be a Canadian citizen, an eligible elector of the Municipality, over 18 years of age, and cannot be employees of the Municipality. This is a volunteer position without remuneration, and appointees must be willing to sign the Advisory Committee Code of Conduct.