Recent Articles

The Municipality of Meaford has launched a new app and online tool where residents can find their garbage schedule, sign up for reminders, or search items to find out if they should be placed in the blue bin, green bin, or garbage.

Residents can visit the website at www.meaford.ca/waste and search for their address in the new tool.

Residents can then:

Sign up for waste collection reminders by email, phone call, or text message

Download your collections schedule into iCal, Google Calendar, or Outlook

Print your schedule

Not sure where something goes? Type the item’s name into the “What Goes Where” search tool, and it will tell you whether it can be recycled, composted, or disposed of in your garbage.

You can also download our mobile app, Meaford Waste Days, to your apple or Android smartphone. Search “Meaford” in your app store to download.

“Our community is working hard and doing such a great job already of diverting waste away from the landfill,” said mayor Barb Clumpus. “I hope many people take advantage of this app so they never forget to put out the recycling again!”