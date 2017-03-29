Recent Articles

The Municipality of Meaford has received a grant under the Canada-Ontario Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) agreement for transit services, and will also be making some changes to Meaford Transit’s fares and route.

At the council meeting on March 27, Meaford Council approved a reduction in the fare for Meaford transit from $4 to $2 for the duration of the pilot project. Council also approved an adjustment to the route to a new 14-stop schedule (see attached map). These changes were made based on feedback from transit users and the community, and will be in effect as of April 3.

It was also announced that through the PTIF agreement, the Municipality of Meaford will be receiving $20,352 in May for the establishment of ten bus stops, as well as $35,616 in July for the purchase of an Accessible Transit Vehicle.

“These funds will allow us to keep the conventional transit route running all day long, as well as operate the accessible door-to-door transit service,” said Darcy Chapman, Treasurer and Director of Financial Services and Infrastructure Management.

“What a great opportunity to improve access for all Meaford residents to everything our community has to offer,” said Mayor Barb Clumpus.

For more information or to provide feedback on Meaford Transit, visit www.meaford.ca/transit or email transit@meaford.ca.