Recent Articles

A recent halt to work on the rehabilitation project for municipal bridge 030, commonly known as 'Bakeshop Bridge' has had many residents wondering why. The project got underway in mid-June and had been a busy work site until a few weeks ago. Not to worry, says the municipality, work will resume soon.

“The rehabilitation project for structure 030, otherwise known as Bakeshop Bridge, has experienced delays that have prevented work from continuing,” said the municipality. “These delays include 7-10 rain days, as well as the replacement of an aluminum watermain hanger which required specialized fabrication that took over two weeks. Another delay was caused by missing thrust blocks behind the concrete abutments, which are now mandatory in any new construction and required engineering and fabrication that took over three weeks.”

The municipality also said that the delay will have an impact on the project completion date.

“The project is now expected to be completed by late October. A revised project schedule is still being developed between the contractor, engineering consultant and internal project manager,” said the municipality.

'Bakeshop Bridge' is located near the entrance of Beautiful Joe Park on Edwin Street at the intersection of Miller Street. Since the project got underway in June, a detour route around the bridge has been established.

The work to be done on the bridge includes the rehabilitation of concrete barriers and girders, the replacement of expansion joints, repairs to the sidewalk that crosses the bridge, as well as waterproofing and resurfacing of the bridge deck.

The project had been budgeted to cost a total of $454,200, with $54,200 for engineering costs and $400,000 for the rehabilitation work on the bridge.

